Drunk after one village festival in Sardinia, two thirty-somethings approached a woman who had collaborated with the organization and harassed her with a vulgar offer of paid sex. “I felt humiliated, I went home with the pain of seeing the patriarchy ever more alive and strong, ever more determined not to move from her throne”, she says Vanessa Aroff Podda, Sardinian actress, director and writerin a post that went viral on Facebook, in which she tells what happened to her yesterday in Lunamatrona.

“Yesterday in my town there was a party, a friend of mine organized it and I too gave a hand. We were in the headquarters of the former glorious Three Bells cinemathe one where at 16 I saw Waves of Destiny by Lars Von Triar e Trainspotting“, writes the actress. “I was at the till, with a gypsy soul and rosaries. We who grew up in villages know well that when the alcohol level rises it is not always very safe to stay, why males degenerate and if at first male privilege is hidden by an artificial fog of apparent calm, afterwards, the masks fall and the misogyny, predatory and rape culture flares up without censorship. And that’s what happened to me yesterday.” Two drunk fellow villagers approached her and they foisted her with the indecent proposal to engage in sexual acts with each of them for 25 euros.

“If two 30-year-old boys allow themselves to address themselves in this way, it means that they feel entitled to be able to do so, they feel defended by the society to which they belong (which would pass it off as an act of goliardia, a drunken prank)” , adds Vanessa Aroff Podda. ‘The respectable children, the well-dressed ones, the famous good guys.'”Let’s not let these things go by the wayside“, exhorts the actress and director, “they’re not jokes, it’s not a game if you’re only enjoying part of it”. “But the thing that hurts me the most”, she concludes, “is even scolding myself for not having had a reaction more violent, ‘Vanessa, you didn’t defend yourself enough‘, yes, because we tell ourselves this too, we have to bear this too”.