The Murcia City Council still has no date to implement possible access restrictions associated with future Low Emission Zones (ZBE). Despite the fact that the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda – hand in hand with the call for Next Generation funds – establishes a structure in three urban rings, with authorized access with registration control, the Consistory does not contemplate its immediate implementation underway with the arrival of the new year.

Although this will be the moment in which the period given by the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law for the implementation of the ZBEs ends -whose development decree was published this Tuesday-, the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, pointed out that these will be implemented “in the coming years”.

“In Murcia there are already certain areas such as the historic center, Alfonso X or San Nicolás that are already classified as Low Emission Zones,” said the Councilor for Sustainable Mobility, Carmen Fructuoso, pointing out that these would be introduced in the Murcian capital of a ‘soft’ or non-formal manner and, therefore, without punishable conduct.

«El Carmen and the large avenues such as Constitución or Primo de Rivera, with the calming of traffic that the works on the bus and bike lanes will entail, will become LEZs, although they are not defined as such; The ORA Ordinance will also help, since the greater rotation of vehicles will favor the entry of as few cars as possible into the city, and future traffic calming projects in El Infante and Santa María de Gracia”, added the mayor.

It must be taken into account that the implementation of these Low Emission Zones will imply the preparation of an ordinance that is to be fully addressed after the approval of the new regulations on regulated parking. In addition, the possible control of the entry of vehicles to future low emission zones involves the execution of the traffic modernization contract, awarded a few months ago, and which has a development period of two years. It will be this order that will allow the installation of the technological infrastructure, including smart cameras -with some 150 control points-, necessary to monitor vehicle access to the center, as is the case in Central Madrid.