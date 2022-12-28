Giulia De Lellis and the nightmare journey to New York

The one undertaken by Giulia De Lellis in the direction of New York was a real nightmare journey: the influencer herself on social media told the story of the various misadventures.

In fact, in a series of stories published on his Instagram profile, the former face of men and women summed up all the misadventures experienced in the last 24 hours while trying to reach the chosen destination to celebrate the New Year.

In a first image in which she said she had spent a “devastating” night, Giulia De Lellis showed herself sitting at the New York airport.

“We were unable to make a connection due to internal delays, unfortunately not because of us. This destroyed our outward journey, making us lose reservations and other connections we had, in short… a disaster” wrote the influencer.

Giulia De Lellis therefore changed airports and several flights before arriving at the first destination and discovering that the luggage had disappeared.

The flight to his final destination, however, was canceled “due to sunset”, which is why the influencer had to face a night journey at sea: “I would like to throw myself into the sea and start swimming so as not to hear people vomit. But I defy anyone not to in a situation like this.”

In the end, Giulia De Lellis managed to reach her destination, or in Saint Barth, in the Caribbean: “Hello bastards, I did it”.