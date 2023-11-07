Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

A video on the Internet shows the high prices at a Vienna Christmas market. User reactions are divided.

Vienna – As soon as November arrives, it becomes increasingly Christmassy. The Christmas markets are opening their doors again in various cities and tempting with delicacies and warm drinks. But some offers are tough: mulled wine at a Christmas market in Vienna costs a whopping 7.50 euros. Not a bargain.

Punch at the Christmas market for 7.50 euros: “We definitely won’t pay”

The TikTok video from the “Wienliebe” profile shows a Christmas market that has not yet opened. Nevertheless, price tags are already attached to the small stands. And this is exactly where the rub lies. Because a “Schilcher mulled wine”, “Uhudler mulled wine”, “Orange Havana Punch” and also the “Lillet Apple Strudel Punch” cost an impressive 7.50 euros to 7.80 euros.

The majority of TikTok users are horrified by the prices at the Christmas market in Austria presented in the video. “If you skip it this year, you’ll miss it with these prices. We definitely won’t pay,” commented one user. Another user noted: “This year everyone is walking at the Christmas market with a thermos.”

Mulled wine prices at Christmas markets have recently risen

However, there is also understanding for the increased prices: “If you consider that the rent costs a lot for the time, that’s understandable,” says one user. According to Information brochure For stand operators, the fixed rent for a punch stand at the Christmas market at Vienna City Hall is 55,500 euros.

The prices at a Christmas market in Vienna are incomprehensible. © Screenshot/Tiktok/Wienliebe/Imago/Volker Preusser

How today.at reported, the signs in question cannot be found on the town hall square, but in the Christmas village on the old AKH university campus in Vienna. However, the deposit still has to be added. This is not included in the 7.50 euros. But it is also a little cheaper: classic mulled wine and punch cost “only” 5.40 euros at the same stand. Children’s punch is available for 4.50 euros. But this means that the drinks have become more expensive again this year. Because in 2022 the mulled wine still cost 4.90 euros and the children’s punch was between 3.90 euros and 4.50 euros.

In Munich, the mulled wine 2022 caused discussions. Even in the Bavarian capital, the prices for the winter drink were very high – visitors sometimes had to pay up to ten euros.

