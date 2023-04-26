Movement coordinator says he feels “hopeful” that the mayor will prevent the installation of the commission

The coordinator of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), João Paulo Rodrigues, said he had met with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to deal with an agreement on the creation of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) which aims to investigate the performance of the movement. The information was disclosed by the column of journalist Mônica Bergamo, from the newspaper Folha de S. Pauloand confirmed by Power360. However, the deputy’s advisory denied having knowledge of the meeting.

According to Rodrigues, the meeting would have been held on April 13. The coordinator told Sheet that the conversation was “very respectful” and what does it feel “hopeful” that Lira will prevent the installation of the CPI, in addition to stating that the conclusion of the meeting was that an agreement with this objective would be possible.

“I started by saying that he is a rural producer, but that, in the position he is in, he needs to be impartial, or disorganize the Republic. And asking him to point out to me a single fact, in the last five years, that justified the creation of the CPI. Does not exist. All the occupations we have carried out, without exception, have been on unproductive or abandoned land.”said the leader to the report.

According to Rodrigues, Lira would have said he was convinced, but that “it disappeared” of conversations with the movement. Both would have scheduled a new meeting for last Tuesday (April 18, 2023), but the president of the Chamber no longer answered calls from the MST, adds the coordinator.

However, Rodrigues stated that he still thought Lira would do the negotiations. The deputy would have stated that it would be necessary for the MST to convince the FPA (Frente Parlamentar da Agropecuária) to try to avoid the creation of the commission.

MST CPI

On March 15, deputies reached the minimum number of signatures to file a CPI to investigate the actions of the MST. The decision to install the CPI or not is now up to Lira. The president of the Chamber must read the request for the creation of the commission later this week.

The request had the signatures of 172 congressmen and had the support of the ruralist group. Here’s the full (311 KB).

The request for installation mentions the March 5 episode, when members of the MST occupied the Fazenda Ouro Verde, in the south of Bahia. According to the deputies, the property is a property “extremely productive” and employs more than 50 people. According to the text, the movement expelled the employees “violently”but rural producers in the region mobilized to prevent the occupation.

The authors of the document also spoke of “alleged influence” by the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the performance of the movement. “O number of invaded rural properties is already greater than in the four years of government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), when only 14 property invasions were recorded”says the order.

The focus of the investigation would be the wave of land occupations by the movement since the beginning of the Lula government. Congressmen want to investigate MST activities, financiers and possible illegal practices.