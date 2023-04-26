It was in February 2005 when this social network appeared and completely changed the world. 18 years have passed and, yes, he lifts his jaw from the table. Youtube turns 18 and to celebrate, we list the most viewed videos from 2005 to the present year, 2023.

Jawed Karim was the person who uploaded the first video to the platform and one of the founders of YouTube, which was sold to Google for 1.65 billion dollars but without further ado, let’s start this journey through time.

2022 – Karol G – Provence

2021 – Lut Gaye – Bushan Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, Manoj Munstashir and Jubin Nautiyal

2020 – Future – Life is Good ft. Drake

2019 – Daddy Yankee & Snot – Calmly

2018 – Bath Song – CoComelon Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs

2017 – Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. daddy yankee

2016 – Baby Shark Dance – PINKFONG Songs for Children

2015 – Wiz Khalifa – See You Again ft. charlie puth

2014 – Mutant Spider Dog

2013 – The Fox (What does the fox say?)

2012 – PSY – Gangnam Style

2011 – Rebecca Black – Friday

2010 – Song of the Intruder

2009 – David after the dentist

2008 – Miley Cyrus – 7 Things

2007 – My Chemical Romance – Teenagers

2006 – Dance evolution

2005 – Me at the zoo

There are still many months left to find out which video was the most viewed during 2023, but we can notice how in recent years, the musical themes are the ones that have regularly taken the throne, this reflects how it has transformed Youtube during all these years. Who would have thought that MTV would stop being the main music video platform?

Via: Youtube