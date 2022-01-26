Ita Airways could soon become a private company with two major international partners. MSC and Lufthansa in fact, they are preparing the takeover of the Italian airline born from the ashes of Alitalia. In fact, as anticipated in recent days, the two companies have presented an expression of interest to acquire the majority of the carrier led by Alfredo Altavilla, with the operation that should take place in two steps after the approval by the Council of Ministers and of the Ita board of directors.

MSC should take care of the privatization, with the maritime giant supported by the Treasury and the German airline while at a later time, perhaps as early as next year but more likely from 2024, Lufthansa would enter directly into the shareholding of Ita. The first step sees the company controlled by the Aponte family ready to put on the plate an amount including tar 1.2 and 1.4 billion euros, with the state’s ok also bound to the stability of the political situation. Thereafter there will be 90 days to consult the Ita data room. The two partners like each other, with MSC appreciating the support of a company already experienced in the aeronautical sector and Lufthansa looking kindly on the family management that characterizes the maritime giant. The three months available, however, will be used above all to understand what will be the right ways and formulas to proceed with the operation.

Meanwhile, he arrives from France the irritation from Air France and KLM which have not been overtaken by the Germans. However, there are also other problems to block them, namely the impossibility of acquiring Ita shares due to the fact that they have not yet returned 75% of the Covid aid obtained by the state. “We will closely follow the developments in the coming weeks and remain committed to creating a strong partnership with Ita” said Air France-KLM.