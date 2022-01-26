Genoa – The new Rossoblu coach Alexander Blessin said: “Genoa general manager Johannes Spors is from Heidelberg and I have already worked very well with him in Leipzig and afterwards I had regular contact. He knows my way of coaching very well. and my philosophy of aggressive and offensive football. He is convinced that I can have a similar success to the one I had at Oostende also in Italy. Incidentally, I am convinced too, because otherwise I would not have accepted this difficult but very attractive task ”.

The German, in an interview with the newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten, has confirmed the arrival of Amiri from Bayer. “At the moment, communication with the team and the media is mainly in English with an interpreter. In addition I will have three players in the squad, the German international Nadiem Amiri, the Swiss Silvan Hefti and Kelvin Yeboah, who played four years in Austria. , who understand me if I have to explain something in German i want to learn italian as fast as possible. It’s a beautiful language and I can already use some of my French I studied at school ”.

