The Public Ministry has opened an investigation against former President Jair Bolsonaro for the alleged illegal use of FAB (Brazilian Air Force) aircraft. In addition to Bolsonaro, prosecutor Paulo Roberto Galvão de Carvalho opened an investigation against former ministers Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs), Damares Alves (Human Rights) and Marcelo Queiroga (Health) under the same suspicion, of having used official planes to transport relatives, pastors and lobbyists.

According to the document, the crime to be investigated is that of administrative impropriety by the authorities at the time. Here’s the full of the ordinance signed by the attorney (40 KB).

In 2021, it was reported that the then minister Marcelo Queiroga took the wife, children and family members of other public authorities on at least 20 official flights made on planes of the FAB (Brazilian air force).

Physician Simone Queiroga, the minister’s wife, accompanied him on 11 journeys. On two occasions, the destination was João Pessoa, where the couple lives.

Another 3 children of Queiroga were on 8 different flights. Lawyer Marcelo Antônio Cartaxo Filho, for example, flew with his father on the same day from Brasília to São Paulo, then to Rio and back to the federal capital.

Antônio Cristóvão Araújo made round trips from Brasília to Maceió on 1 July. The following day, he traveled to Porto Alegre with his father on a FAB plane.

Doctor Daniela Araújo, also the minister’s daughter, accompanied him on his trip from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília on August 3. She returned to the capital of Rio de Janeiro on the 7th of the same month.

Flights in FAB aircraft are available to high-ranking authorities, and may be authorized for other national and foreign political personalities. The legislation does not present restrictions regarding companions.

The aircraft may be used for security, medical emergency and business travel purposes. According to decree 8.432/2015, only the Vice President of the Republic and Presidents of the Senate, Chamber and STF have the right to move to permanent residence. The Brazilian Air Force clarifies that it is not responsible for complying with or determining the reasons for requests.

The investigation request was made to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by Deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA). According to him, the ex-president and the ex-ministers gave “rides” to relatives and pastors.

“In view of the above, it is concluded that those practiced by the listed public authorities are dishonest, illegal, personal and whose purpose deviation prevents the pursuit of the primary public interest, the main principle of the legal-administrative regime”, wrote in the complaint. Here’s the full (295 KB).