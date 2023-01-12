Mexico. The song Music Sessions 53, a duet between Shakira and Bizzarrap, has caused controversy after spreading on all platforms, Well, in her lyrics, the Colombian clearly throws “hints” at her sentimental ex-partner.

Different personalities from the world of entertainment have expressed their opinion on social networks about the lyrics of the song, among them the controversial content creator Chumel Torres, who expresses:

“You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt at the farm”, one of the many incendiary phrases that Shakira composed and sings in this new session, number 53, with Bizarrap.

“In fact, you have a process in Spain for tax fraud. Tons of billing women have to be taken more seriously”, Chumel also expresses, who adds about the Argentine producer Bizarrap that “it is the therapist who does not want to go to therapy…”.

“My compa the asshole who did not understand a song”; “Why did Shakira’s song shit so much? Neta I don’t understand why they are so hot hahahahahaha. Besides, he says that he left him the debt” and “Didn’t you hear the song? He says that the debt to the treasury is his fault”, say Internet users about Chumel’s comment.

Remember that the treasury demands Shakira a payment of more than 20 million euros for alleged taxes that he would not have declared between 2012 and 2014.

The premiere of Bizarrap Session #53 generated great controversy among users of social networks due to the hints that Shakira would have sent to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and it already has nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

This says part of the lyrics of the song in question:

“Sorry, I already caught another plane. I’m not coming back here, I don’t want another disappointment. So much so that you gave yourself as a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version. I was big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

“I’m not going back with you anymore, even if you cry or beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you. I only make music, sorry that it splashes you. He has the name of a good person, clearly he’s the same as you For guys like you”, Shakira also sings.