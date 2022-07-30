Movies | The latest Thor movie was now banned in Bahrain because “the moral values ​​of society” must be protected

Of the countries surrounding the Persian Gulf, only the United Arab Emirates still allows screenings of the new Thor. Earlier this year, it also banned screenings of the movie Lightyear because of the kiss of the female characters.

Bahrain has joined many other Middle Eastern countries in banning Disney-Marvel’s latest Thor– in the country where the film is shown.

“The Ministry of Information has decided to suspend the screenings of one of the films currently being shown in cinemas due to the preservation and protection of the moral values ​​of society,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, according to news agency AFP.

The ministry did not say the name of the banned film, but according to AFP Thor: Love and Thunder -film screenings have been suspended.

In the movie by Tessa Thompson showing Valkyrie has obvious romantic feelings for another female character, so the reason for censorship is once again homosexuality.

Previously for example, Kuwait banned screenings of the new Thor. In its decision there, the ministry referred directly to scenes dealing with homosexual characters, according to AFP. The film remains unreleased in Malaysia as well.

Of the countries surrounding the Persian Gulf, only the United Arab Emirates still allows a new one Thor’s screenings. Earlier this year also denied Disney Pixar Lightyearscreenings of the movie because of the kiss of the female characters.

In April, Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, demanded that Disney-Marvel cut back Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – all “LGBTQ references” from the movie. When this did not happen, the film was not shown in the country.

In many Muslim-majority countries, homosexuality is still taboo.