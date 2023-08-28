Movies | Ten films worth waiting for this fall

Summer after hit movies, the eyes of movie lovers are in autumn.

HS compiled a list of special novelties worth waiting for.

The expected films are listed below in alphabetical order, and there may still be changes to the premiere dates in Finland.

In the process it must also be stated that the general appearance of the film autumn is also somewhat lackluster. Part of the reason is the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood, the latter of which especially affects the premieres of American films.

Film companies are hesitant to bring new releases to theaters, as the strike prevents actors from participating in the marketing of films.

The companies are therefore under pressure to move the presentation of new releases to next year, to late winter and early spring, which have traditionally been the best season for quality films in the annual cycle of films.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget offers British absurdism.

Animation studio Aardman is the world’s number one producer of so-called wax animation films. Especially known from them Late Lamb -adventures as well Wallace & Gromit movies. Now the British studio brings you a long animation in which Chicken flight-the winged ones familiar from adventures drift to the climb.

We are allowed to expect speed cannons, British absurdism and criticism of the capitalist consumer economy, because the chicken family is now threatened by a power chicken and ending up in breadcrumbs.

Premieres December 15 (Netflix).

Killers of the Flower Moon

Veteran Martin Scorsese continues his career with a story about the oppression of Osage women of the American indigenous people and the connection of the country’s wealth to oil drilling. The bottom is by David Grann a book in which an investigative journalist settles the case. (The excellent book is being translated into Finnish!)

However, the approach of the director Scorsese and the screenwriters is different than in the book, as the main roles are played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro performed by the villagers.

Not the best Scorsese, but Scorsese nonetheless. Lily Gladstone is wonderful in the female lead role.

Read more about the film here from the link.

Premiere on October 20.

99 in Kimpa

Anja Lundqvist plays Lena in Kimpassa 99.

Lukas Moodysson was Sweden’s hottest movie name before Ruben Östlund. 99 in Kimpa in the film, the director-screenwriter returns to his old favorite subject.

The novelty follows the same idealistic commune that Moodysson talked about in his 2000 Togetherin the movie. It was a happy comedy, but in the sequel, the era has changed and the people in the left-wing commune have become smaller and older.

What has happened to faith in man? The original film was set in 1975, the sequel takes place in 1999.

Premiere on October 20.

Dead leaves

Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen play the lead couple in Kaurismäki’s new movie, who go on a date to the movies.

Candy cane Aki Kaurismäki has been churning out stories for the big screen for over 40 years, and his status as the country’s number one auteur has hardly been challenged.

In the novelty, the self-taught filmmaker does what he knows, which is to tell in his ascetic style about small people, their sorrows and joys. The themes are loneliness and alcoholism, the genre is rough comedy.

Kaurismäki can be criticized for playing the same album, but as a creator of his own world and especially as a scriptwriter of nauseous lines, he is world class. The director’s dog Alma plays a supporting role. Also among other things From Saara Cantell, From Katja Gauriloff and Teemu from Niki let’s see the domestic premieres in the fall, Spedewithout forgetting the movie.

Read more about Kaurismäki’s news here from the link and from here.

Premiere on September 15.

Monster

A recent Japanese film takes place in the local school world. Nagayama Eita (right) plays the teacher.

Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda are the hottest names in international cinema this year. The novelty takes place in the local school, where the student’s mother goes to blame the school and the teacher when the child’s behavior changes.

The film makes ingenious use of the point of view technique, so By Yuji Sakamoto awarding the script at the Cannes Film Festival was fully justified.

The music is composed by the famous Ryuichi Sakamotowhich recently died At the age of 71.

The premiere is planned for December.

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix will be seen as Napoleon, Empress Joséphine will be played by Vanessa Kirby.

To be emperor raised himself in the 19th century Napoleon has fascinated filmmakers for decades. That’s why the story is big. The most famous person who worked around the project was one of the star directors of his time Stanley Kubrick (1928–1999), who planned to make Napoleon into a mammoth masterpiece, but in the end the project failed due to financing.

For the same reason, considered a classic of silent cinema, completed in 1927 and Abel Gance guided by Napoleon remained one-piece.

Now a film about Napoleon has been directed by one of Hollywood’s standard names Ridley Scottand plays the title role Joaquin Phoenix. The pair collaborated before Gladiatorin the movies. Empress Joséphine acting Vanessa Kirby.

The premiere is planned for the turn of the year.

The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Tom Blyth is Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler is Lucy Gray in the prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.

Autumn probably the most interesting of the sequels, i.e. the franchise films the hunger games, especially when eight years have passed since the previous part of the story. A novelty, called A ballad about songbirds and snakesis a prequel and takes place 64 years before the original trilogy.

The director is The Hunger Games done before Francis Lawrence and the basis is still the writer by Suzanne Collins novel, but the cast is new. So not anymore Jennifer Lawrence As Katniss.

The second fall sequel film is also a superhero story to be seen in November The Marvels.

Premiere November 17.

Priscilla

Jacob Elordi plays Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in Priscilla.

Is it is still unclear whether the biographical film will be made in time Priscilla to Finland this fall, but the world premiere will be in the fall anyway. Priscilla says the king of rock Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla Presley story from the wife’s point of view.

The director is Sofia Coppola, who has written the screenplay based on Priscilla Presley’s biography. It is interesting that the rights holders have not made Elvis’ music available to filmmakers. Coppola’s top works are Lost in Translation mixed Marie Antoinette.

Premiere date not confirmed.

Wish

Asha is the main character of Toive animation.

Wish is the so-called big family movie of Christmas and behind it is the animation giant Disney, which is celebrating its centenary history. In a wish dreams come true just like Disney movies, if Disney’s advance marketing is to be believed.

The animation takes place in the magical Rosas and the central character is young Asha with at least a goat and an energy ball as her sidekick. The counter force is the king, who has his own plans in mind. There are several in the working group Frozen– hit makers, such as the screenwriter Jennifer Lee.

Premiere on December 15.

Ghosts of Venice

Hercule Poirot, known for his mustache, is played by Kenneth Branagh.

Kenneth Branagh continues his popular detective series. Now, under his guidance, Hercule Poirot has retired and ended up in Venice. The bottom is Agatha Christie Pumpkin partyFinnished as jännäri, the events taking place on All Saints’ Day are now set in Italy instead of a British mansion.

Branagh has previously modernized Poirot classics in films The Eastern Express Riddle (2017) as well as Death on the Nile (2022)

Premiere on September 15.