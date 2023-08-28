The president of the United States, Joe Biden, condemned this Sunday the murder of three African-Americans by a white man in Jacksonville (Florida) on Saturday and warned that in the country “there is no place for white supremacism.”

In a statement, Biden expressed his condolences and explained that federal authorities have opened an investigation into the attack, which they treat as “a possible hate crime and violent extremism.”



The president also regretted that the crime took place on the same day that the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington against racism was commemorated, in which the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I have a dream” speech. a dream).

“We have to say loud and clear that there is no place for white supremacism in America. We must refuse to live in a country where families go to the store or to school within fear of being killed because of the color of their skin,” Biden said. “Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent,” he added.

A white supremacist killed three people at a Dollar General store in the north Florida city of Jacksonville on Saturday before taking his own life.

Ryan Palmeter, 21, used a long rifle and a Palmetto brand pistol that he had purchased legally and on which he had painted a swastika. The victims are Angela Carr, 52, killed in her vehicle in front of the store; business worker AJ Laguerre, 19, who was shot while trying to escape; and Gerrald Gallion, 29, shot while entering the establishment.

Before the attack, the assassin had tried to access Edward Waters University, an educational center traditionally focused on the black community, but a security officer denied him entry because he did not want to identify himself.Biden has unsuccessfully called on Congress several times to ban assault rifles like the one used by Palmeter in his attack.

