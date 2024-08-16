Fumi Games has released a new Mouse: PI for Hire gameplay trailerthe cartoonish noir shooter that has changed its name from some time ago, when it was simply called MOUSE.
The video is composed of a spectacular series of firefights and confirms the peculiar graphic style chosen by the developers, who have tried with this project to pay homage to the atmospheres of the early cartoons of the 30s.
Sure, the monochrome graphics undoubtedly have the merit of giving charm to the experience but at the same time it could get boring after a while. The fact is that compared to the previous trailers It seems that many aspects have been improvedespecially the animations.
We’ll see how things go between now and the official launch of Mouse: PI for Hire, expected during the next year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
A very interesting shooter
As mentioned, compared to the first trailers of Mouse: PI for Hire it is clear how the development team has introduced several improvementsthus enhancing the idea behind the game.
The game wants to transport us to a city from another time, animated by a vibrant energy and at the same time shrouded in a shadow of corruption and crime.
In the shoes of an intrepid private detective, we will be able to immerse ourselves in a world made of gangs, mafiosi and extraordinary characters, all animated with the same charm of the old short films.
Mouse: PI for Hire aims to redefine the shooter genre with a unique aesthetic, where environments and characters come to life with the “rubber hose” animation style that was a trademark of the 1930s.
