Fumi Games has released a new Mouse: PI for Hire gameplay trailerthe cartoonish noir shooter that has changed its name from some time ago, when it was simply called MOUSE.

The video is composed of a spectacular series of firefights and confirms the peculiar graphic style chosen by the developers, who have tried with this project to pay homage to the atmospheres of the early cartoons of the 30s.

Sure, the monochrome graphics undoubtedly have the merit of giving charm to the experience but at the same time it could get boring after a while. The fact is that compared to the previous trailers It seems that many aspects have been improvedespecially the animations.

We’ll see how things go between now and the official launch of Mouse: PI for Hire, expected during the next year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.