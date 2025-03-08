03/08/2025



Updated at 10: 47h.





Carlos Alcaraz He faces these days a challenge that feeds, the possibility of conquering for the third consecutive Indian Wells, to be up to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Murcian has always had this Californian tournament as a safe and comfortable area, in which he has adapted wonderfully and has deployed his best tennis.

Champion in 2023 and 2024, both ends won to Daniil Medvedev, is prepared to assume the pressure of the favorite, with the absence of Jannik Sinner, punished until May 4 by doping, and wanted to the Alexander Zverev Tournament, number 2 of the circuit and first head of series. Of course, Djokovic appears full of ambition, which longs for his sixth trophy on these clues. «I am here to withstand that pressure, I will simply try to enjoy it because this tournament, every time I come, I enjoy it training and play. Everything for me is very easy, so everything I think is to enjoy this tournament, I am waiting all year to return here, ”said the Spanish upon his arrival.

Alcaraz, who beat Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match in Puerto Rico, arrived on Tuesday at Indian Wells and began to train, to try these clues that have changed the composition and that, according to tennis players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, are faster than in the previous edition. The organization wanted to match the conditions to other US tournaments, such as Miami 1,000 masters and the US Open. So the Spanish will have the opportunity to demonstrate that great ability to adapt to the circumstances he pointed out in the previous one. “I think I play a great tennis anyway even if the tracks are a bit faster,” he said in his presentation to the media.

It does not matter who is on the other side of the network, with names such as Shapovalov, Dimitrov, Korda, Djokovic himself in possible rooms, Miñaur, Hurkacz, Fritz or Rublev before the final appointment. Alcaraz is focused on constant improvement, especially that first service that has been changing in recent months. «Jannik will not play here, but there are many of the best players in the world that will be and I think the picture is really open because there are many players are playing a great tennis. For me, nothing changes at all, I am focused on my things, on myself, and trying to play a good tennis here ».









For now, it begins in this edition of Indian Wells against the Frenchman Quentin Halys, who beat Pablo Carreño (6-3 and 6-4) in a match that had to be played in two days due to heavy rains.

The French, 28 years and 59 of the ranking, has not yet conquered any title in his career, but lives his best moment in the classification. Although he has had to retire twice in this course: in the first round of the previous phase of Adelaid Auger-aliassime).

Halys and Alcaraz have never seen the faces on a tennis court, so they will have to decipher the game of the opposite in this first date.

What time does Alcaraz play the Indian Wells 2025 game?

The premiere of Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells against Quentin Halys is scheduled for this Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in California, so it will begin not before 10 pm in Spain, after the match played by Anastasia Potapova and Madison Keys.

Where to see the Alcaraz game on Indian Wells on television and online?

The match between Alcaraz and Halys is broadcast by Movistar+, a platform that has the rights of 1,000 Californian masters. And you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.es