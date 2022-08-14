José Mourinho has many reasons to smile: his Roma played an excellent match in Salerno, even if they could have closed the accounts with more precision sidelines. “I liked everything about the team. Obviously I would like more to feel comfortable, win 3, 4 or 5 to zero, but I also enjoyed seeing a team that has had the maturity to handle this result. Usually these games end badly or suffering, but this time it did not happen. Because the people who entered were not people to “kill” but to manage, like Matic, Wjinaldum. We are not Manchester City or Liverpool, not to mention Italian teams who also do , that we can let someone in to kill the match. This Salernitana is different from last year, she has more talent, today two players who arrived this week played, I can imagine in a few weeks with more work how much they will improve “.