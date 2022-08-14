The Roma coach: “I liked the maturity of the team, even though we could have scored more goals”
José Mourinho has many reasons to smile: his Roma played an excellent match in Salerno, even if they could have closed the accounts with more precision sidelines. “I liked everything about the team. Obviously I would like more to feel comfortable, win 3, 4 or 5 to zero, but I also enjoyed seeing a team that has had the maturity to handle this result. Usually these games end badly or suffering, but this time it did not happen. Because the people who entered were not people to “kill” but to manage, like Matic, Wjinaldum. We are not Manchester City or Liverpool, not to mention Italian teams who also do , that we can let someone in to kill the match. This Salernitana is different from last year, she has more talent, today two players who arrived this week played, I can imagine in a few weeks with more work how much they will improve “.
PRAISE
–
Mourinho then gladly talks about the performance of Dybala and Zaniolo. For them only compliments, even if they were not lucid when it came to scoring. “You could say that Dybala and Zaniolo could have scored two or three goals, but for me today they were both extraordinary.”
August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 23:31)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Mourinho #suffered #Dybala #Zaniolo #extraordinary
Leave a Reply