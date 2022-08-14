Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al Ghazwani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and the follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Nakheel Dates and agricultural innovation, the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, is preparing to receive more than 56 farmers and producers of dates from several Arab countries, namely the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Sudan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to participate in the first international festival of Mauritanian dates. Organized by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, in cooperation with the Mauritanian Ministry of Agriculture, at the Old Conference Palace in Nouakchott during the period August 26-28, 2022.

His Excellency Adama Boucar Sokou, Minister of Agriculture of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, stressed that the festival will constitute a qualitative leap that contributes to strengthening the presence of Mauritanian dates on the regional and international arena.

This festival is also in line with the objectives of the Oasis Development and Development Project, which embodies the interventions of the Ministry of Agriculture in the field of palm cultivation and date production. This project provides oasis areas with the basic infrastructure necessary for their development and integration into the national economic cycle. This is in addition to supporting the national strategy for the development of the private sector, especially the aspects of processing and marketing national dates.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said that this festival came to express the great interest of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries to develop the palm cultivation sector and the production of Mauritanian dates, as the Award’s General Secretariat sought in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture Mauritania and all partners from regional and international organizations, to set up the first international festival of Mauritanian dates, with the aim of displaying the best varieties of Mauritanian and Arab dates, and strengthening ties between farmers, producers and manufacturers of dates, and exchanging experiences.