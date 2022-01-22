The 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria, 10 in the world ranking and 11 in the seeding, overtook the Japanese Taro Daniel in four sets

ROME. Calm is the virtue of the strong. And it is the main quality that Jannik Sinner had to show off to make a complicated match his own and reach Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16 of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2022. The South Tyrolean won in four sets, suffering a little, on the Japanese Taro Daniel, n.120 in the ranking and passed through the qualifications (where he had lined up three Italians: Arnaboldi, Moroni and Caruso): 6-4 1-6 6-3 6-3 the score, after two hours and 41 minutes of play, in favor of the Italian who arrives for the first time on three participations in the second week of the Slam Down Under. Sinner on Monday will play a place in the quarterfinals with Australian Alex De Minaur, 42 ATP and 32nd seeded.

In the meantime, he winks at John McEnroe who just yesterday said he was willing to train the blue to help him become a great champion. «Being coached by McEnroe? Yes, I’d like it », Sinner’s words to Eurosport’s microphones. “When John speaks, we all know that he is a legend and so yes … Let’s see what comes out then.”

Waiting to understand who will be the supercoach of the South Tyrolean, Sinner has already reached the eighths in three out of four Grand Slams at just 20 years and 5 months. Record numbers for the blue, whose victory allows Italian tennis to bring at least two players to the fourth round for the sixth consecutive major. Undefeated in Australia between the ATP Cup (singles) and the Australian Open, Sinner analyzed the moment at a press conference. «I am very happy with how things are going – his words – Today’s match was particularly tough. After a great start I started making too many mistakes as my opponent grew. I have to learn to maintain a certain level for many hours. I have reached the second week, now head to the next match which will be just as tough: we’ll see what happens ». Sinner then comments on the excellent moment of the blue tennis. «The results of the Italians are no coincidence – he explains – In Italy we have many tournaments between ITF and Challenger, the younger boys can have wild cards and even in the event of a defeat they have the opportunity to stay in place, train and grow. We also have excellent coaches and on the pitch we are in tow with each other ».

On the next opponent, Alex De Minaur, 2-0 down in the previous matches against the blue. «I have already faced the home player on a couple of occasions. It is certainly not easy to play against the public but I will try to make myself ready for such a tough challenge. De Minaur always plays very well at home ».

Meanwhile, the double adventure of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open continues. The blue couple, in the second round, eliminated the duo made up of the Croatian Ivan Dodig and the Brazilian Marcelo Melo 7-6 (2) 6-3. Fognini and Bolelli will play for a place in the quarter-finals with two other specialists such as the British Jamie Murray and the Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Among other results, the march of Daniil Medvedev proceeds who gets rid of the Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp in three sets (6-4 6-4 6-2) and enters the round of 16. The number 4 seeded ATP raking Stefanos Tsitsipas also enters the next round: the Greek beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4 and will face the American Taylor in the next round Fritz (20), victorious today over Roberto Bautista Agut with a score of 6-0 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-3. In the second round also a reborn Simona Halep who overcame Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-1 and will play the access to the quarterfinals against Alize Cornet.

