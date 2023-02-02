Thursday, February 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mountain climbing | Lotta Hintsa published a rough picture of her face and reminded of the importance of sunscreen

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
0

Hintsa says that he neglected to use sunscreen when he came down from the mountain.

Mountaineer Lotta Hintsa published a reminder on his Instagram account on Thursday, especially for those climbing snowy mountains.

Hintsa says he neglected to use sunscreen when descending the mountain. The consequences were dire.

“People! Use and add sunscreen. Especially in the mountains and in the snow. This hurts!” Hintsa wrote.

Hintsa says he was descending Aconcagua for the second time and didn’t bother to look for his sunscreen.

“I had put it on in the morning, but I was sweating and rubbing my face all day and tadaa. I’m pretty sure I won’t make this mistake again,” Hintsa wrote.

Hintsa started mountain climbing in 2016. Aconcagua is a 6960 meter high mountain located in Argentina in the Andes Mountains.

#Mountain #climbing #Lotta #Hintsa #published #rough #picture #face #reminded #importance #sunscreen

See also  Spanish football clubs approve the agreement with the CVC fund
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Von der Leyen announces from kyiv more sanctions so that Russia "pays for this atrocious war"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result