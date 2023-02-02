Mountain climbing | Lotta Hintsa published a rough picture of her face and reminded of the importance of sunscreen

Hintsa says that he neglected to use sunscreen when he came down from the mountain.

Mountaineer Lotta Hintsa published a reminder on his Instagram account on Thursday, especially for those climbing snowy mountains.

Hintsa says he neglected to use sunscreen when descending the mountain. The consequences were dire.

“People! Use and add sunscreen. Especially in the mountains and in the snow. This hurts!” Hintsa wrote.

Hintsa says he was descending Aconcagua for the second time and didn’t bother to look for his sunscreen.

“I had put it on in the morning, but I was sweating and rubbing my face all day and tadaa. I’m pretty sure I won’t make this mistake again,” Hintsa wrote.

Hintsa started mountain climbing in 2016. Aconcagua is a 6960 meter high mountain located in Argentina in the Andes Mountains.