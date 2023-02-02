Thanks to the fact that the production of PS5 managed to regularize at the end of last year, the sales of this console have increased considerably in recent years. Thus, Sony has revealed that it plans to sell 19 million units in the current fiscal year.an increase of one million compared to previously anticipated.

Through its most recent financial report, Sony confirmed that it expects to have sold 19 million PS5s by the end of the current fiscal year. Considering that 12.8 million units have been sold so far, this means that between January and March 2023, 6.2 million more consoles would have to be sold to meet the forecast.

In the event that this is achieved, not only will Sony’s expectations be met, but this would mean that the PS5 would have doubled what was generated by the PS4 in the same quarter of 2014, where three million units sold of this console were registered. Taking into account that production is finally meeting the high demand, it is very likely that this goal will become a reality.

The fact that the numbers of the PS5 have increased considerably in recent months makes us think what would have happened, not only with the sales of this console, but with those of the Switch and Xbox Series X | S in the last three years, if the pandemic would not have presented problems.

Via: VGC