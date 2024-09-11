Capital Enginesscheduled from 21 to 22 September 2024 at the Fiera di Roma, is the new event dedicated to the passion for vintage motoring and historic vehicles. The event, located between Rome and Fiumicino airport, exhibits in the three pavilions a wide range of historic motorized vehicles, including cars, motorcycles and any other means of transport, which have contributed to writing the history and imagination of motor vehicles.

Capital Engines Date and Program

The first edition of Motori Capitale takes place at the Fiera di Roma, Saturday 21st September from 9:00 to 20:00 And Sunday 22nd September from 9:00 to 19:00.

Motori Capitale Poster, scheduled for September 21st and 22nd 2024

The program is rich and varied, with activities also planned in the external area, thanks to the participation of Aci, Asi, Anci, Bulgari Foundation (with at least 10 cars from their prestigious collection), FMI-Italian Motorcycling Federationindustry museums, armed forces, historic car and motorcycle clubs, together with a large number of collectors, dealers, experts and industry professionals.

What to see in Motori Capitale

There is much to see and do during the Motori Capitale event. The event offers a fascinating comparison between vintage models and their modern versions, as well as exhibiting unique pieces such as the Kineo motorboat, personally designed by Ferdinand Porsche in 1993.

At the stand ACI Historic And AC Romathe Automobile Club of Italy pays homage to the history of motoring in the Capital, highlighting the role of Rome in the 1950s as the nerve center of the sector. This paper examines in depth the relationship between Rome and the automobilestarting from the 1st Report on Historic Motoring in Italyled by the Filippo Caracciolo Foundation. Therefore Roman pilots and builders are celebrated, such as Piero Taruffi And Ignatius Giuntifeaturing contemporary motorsport icons, including Giancarlo Fisichella and Emanuel Pyrrhus.

Piero Taruffi, historical photo of the pilot on the Tarf 1, a double torpedo designed by Taruffi and powered by Guzzi

During Motori Capitale, prominent figures such as Gianluigi Picchi And Gianni Bulgari, moderated by the journalist Franco Carmignani. Among the collectible pieces, the Price 1a double torpedo designed by Taruffi and powered by Guzzi, together with the Porsche 996 “AutOpera”painted by internationally renowned artists such as Cleto Munari And Mimmo Paladinwho participate in a dedicated talk.

THE’Italian Historic Automobile Club (ASI) is present with his great “ASI Village”which includes an institutional exhibition space and a dozen affiliated clubs. In the talk space ASI addresses the evolution of the two-wheeled rescuefrom animal-drawn carriages to bicycles and motorcycles. In addition, the ASI stand will discuss current issues such as circulation of historic vehicles and experiments with the biofuelsin addition to the presentation of prestigious historical certifications such as the Lancia Flaminia of the Quirinal and the Vespucci ship. Also worth seeing during Motori Capitale is the exhibition “The Sculptors of Speed”created in collaboration with ModenArtwhich exhibits 7 works created by the Modena coachbuilders of the 50s and 60s, famous for the iconic Ferraris.

In the end, Red Passionthe most important Ferrari club in Italy, brings to the fair six historic models of the car manufacturer, including the famous Ferrari by Magnum PIprotagonist of the 80s series.

Ferrari parade on the track

During the event, the Passione Rossa area also hosts a Ferrari rally from all over Italy and a show of solidarity, where differently abled children become “mechanics for a day”participating in the tire change of the Ferrari F8 Tribute driven by the pilot Fabio Baroneholder of the Guinness World Recordsaboard the aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi of the Italian Navy.

Classic car rallies and sales

The event hosts meetings and gatherings of English classic cars, Mazda MX-5 for the 35th anniversary, and Volkswagen, which pays homage to the 50 years of the Golf. Also on display are cars starring in the cinemapre-war machines and, for two-wheelers, 3 cylinder vintage motorcycle.

Furthermore, the program of the event includes some thematic areas, practical courses such as the one for tinsmiths, and live design demonstrations. Among the competitions, a couple elegance challenge stands out with cars matched with dogs.

The Motori Capitale event celebrates the 35th anniversary of the MX-5

At Motori Capitale there is an area for the sale of classic cars from traders and private individuals, while Rome Tempus Fugit exhibits luxury watches. LEGO Italy entertains children with a life-size 500 built with bricks.

Capital Motors Tickets

The entrance ticket costs 12 euros and is valid for one entry of your choice between Saturday 21st or Sunday 22nd. The reduced tickets, costing 9 eurosare reserved for ACI, ASI members and Metrebus Card holders. Entrance is free for children up to 120 cm, disabled people (100%) and an accompanying person. The ticket office entrances are located in Portuense Street, 1645-1647 (NORTH entrance of the Rome Fair).

Map of Fiera di Roma where the event takes place

Alternatively, you can purchase the entrance ticket online via the Vivaticket circuit. In this case you need to add 1.50 euros of presale. For parking the cost is 5 euros, for the whole day.

Fiera di Roma how to get there

The Rome Fair is located near theFiumicino Airport and easily reachable from the city centre via train, bus, taxi and car. In fact, there are numerous connections to the Fair: the FL1 train directly connects Fiera Roma to the railway stations Tuscolana, Tiburtina and Ostiensewith a fee of 1.50 euros.

It is possible to arrive in bus using the Atac lines (808, 089, 701 and 701L) and Cotralwith dedicated stops. The service is also supported by SIT Bus Shuttle. For those arriving in Taxithe East entrance is located on Via AG Eiffel, while the North entrance is located on Portuense Street 1645-1647with an estimated time of 40 minutes from the center of Rome and only 10 minutes from Fiumicino Airport.

Those who prefer to travel by car can reach Fiera Roma from Grande Raccordo Anulare (exit 30) and follow the signs for the fair, with an external car park capable of accommodating over 7,000 vehicles and 1,000 internal seats dedicated to the organizers. For those arriving in airplanethe connection from Fiumicino Airport is guaranteed by the FL1 train, by taxi or by Cotral buses, with a cost of 8 euros for the train.

