This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, December 20, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This could be the best day this week, especially if you are of an extraverted and communicative nature, or have some public-facing or public-related job. Help or benefits thanks to friends, family or other contacts. Love will also bring with it a change that is as favorable as it is unexpected.

Taurus

The combined influence of beneficial planets, such as Venus or Jupiter, will bring you favorable changes, and good news in general, in relation to material and worldly affairs, work, finances, social life, projects and similar things. It will also be an excellent time for you to take all kinds of initiatives.

Gemini

You are in a very favorable moment for everything related to travel and abroad. Luck or the best experiences and opportunities will come to you there. Luck will be with you in those things you undertake, whether they are work or personal. You will find love on a journey or it will come to you from afar.

Cancer

The combined and beneficial influences of Venus and Jupiter will help you free yourself from a problem, a difficult situation or an enemy; or also that you manage to prevail over what, at the moment, worries you or threatens you. But it will also be a very favorable day for love or pleasures.

Leo

Today you will enjoy a lucky day in love and intimate relationships, including family. Dreams or illusions that will finally come true, or will begin their journey in that direction. You must forget past disappointments, now new and much better opportunities open up for your personal happiness.

Virgo

Efforts that will give the expected result in the work or material field, and even better than expected. Sacrifices that will finally bear that fruit for which you have fought so hard. Your successes are never due to luck, however, now you are in one of the few moments in which fortune will come to your aid.

Pound

The favorable influence of numerous planets indicates that you are in an excellent moment, even if it doesn’t seem that way to you. Ideal for you to take all kinds of initiatives, both at work and finances and, equally, in your intimate life. A difficult past is finally moving away and a much happier future will arrive.

Scorpio

The influence of beneficial planets, such as Venus or Jupiter, will bring you, starting today, some especially happy days in the family environment, which will be of great help so that you can enjoy a wonderful Christmas. Many problems or misunderstandings from the past will now be resolved. New hopes.

Sagittarius

Jupiter, your ruling planet, will give you its best influences, along with Venus, the other great benefic among the stars. Both will bring you luck in intimate relationships of all kinds, especially love, also the family environment or the most intimate friendships. A painful trial ends and you begin a happier path.

Capricorn

This is an excellent time for you in relation to business and money, either to take important initiatives or, where appropriate, to begin reaping the fruits of your past work and initiatives. In addition, the magnificent astral influences will help you triumph over sneaky enemies, betrayals or plots.

Aquarium

At this moment, your sign is one of the most benefited by the stars, and you will notice this, above all, in your intimate life and the realization of your most personal dreams. Now you must fight to bring your dreams to reality, or unapologetically enjoy the opportunities and positive surprises that destiny puts in your path.

Pisces

Both today and this weekend will be very favorable days thanks to the predominance of beneficial influences, such as that of your ruler Jupiter, or that of Venus. But these influences will exalt the best in you and, above all, your good heart, which is why you will worry about the happiness of your loved ones more than your own.