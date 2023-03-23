A motorcyclist suffered the amputation of one of his legs in an accident occurred on the Vallarta Adventure highway km 56 in the direction of Puerto Vallarta.

In videos circulating on social networks, you can see a man in the bed of a pickup truck, complaining about the pain.

Other men they try to contain the bleeding by pressing clothes on the woundwhile another subject narrates the scene.

Other subject takes the amputated leg of the foot with the intention of putting it on the box, but a foreign woman tells him not to.

The woman, who apparently is a foreigner because of her accent, helps a second injured person who is lying on the edge of the road.

In another video, presumably recorded later, it is assured that the accident may have been caused by a collision with cows andbecause one of them had a blow.

The motorcycles were abandoned, one of them had a Colima plate and the other one from Jalisco with the SSDJ6 series.