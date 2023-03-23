Liga MX will stop all its activities during the break for the FIFA Date in March. Several clubs will take the opportunity to hold friendly matches in the United States and use these matches to avoid losing physical shape. Club América will hold two exhibition matches: first they will face Santos Laguna in Carson, California on March 23, and then they will face Xolos de Tijuana on Sunday March 26 in San Diego.
For this mini-tour through the United States, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will be made up of several young soccer players, since elements such as Israel Reyes, Néstor Araujo, Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés, Pedro Aquino, Sebastián Cáceres and Jonathan Rodríguez were called by their national teams on this FIFA date.
Two elements of the first team did not make the trip to the United States. They are Ramón Juárez del Castillo and Jürgen Damm. The defender could not be part of the squad on this tour because he suffered an injury, while in the case of the winger, he would have missed the trip due to personal reasons.
It seems that Damm is getting closer and closer to the exit door of America. The former player of Pachuca and Tigres has had practically no activity with the Águilas, even though he has already recovered from the physical discomfort that afflicted him during the first half of the Clausura 2023.
Damm has not been able to compete against Leo Suárez and Alejandro Zendejas and it seems that he will be one of the first cream-blue casualties for the next semester.
#players #trip #America #friendlies
Leave a Reply