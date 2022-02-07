The Brazilian team defeated Colombia 3-0, this Sunday (6th) at Arena SND, in Asunción (Paraguay), and secured third place in the Copa América de Futsal. The title went to Argentina, who beat the home team 1-0.

This Sunday, the Brazilian national team ended its participation in the Copa América de Futsal. After being surpassed on penalties by Argentina, in the semifinal, the Canarinho team defeated Colombia by 3-0 and took third place in the competition. Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/cRf78ZeeDl — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) February 6, 2022

After being surpassed by the brothers, in the semifinals last Saturday in the penalty shootout, Brazil had goals from Ferrão, Bruno and João Victor to stay in third.

The Canarinho team’s campaign ends with five wins and one draw, with 20 goals scored and six conceded throughout the competition.

