Industrial designer Zhengxuan Xie has just released the Athena, an electric motorcycle that can change shape to fit any rider’s size. Seat height and dimensions are changed as needed in the model. The Pro’s idea was inspired by the “Power Inside” concept and is designed to empower riders of all sizes to ride.

The result of Zhengxuan’s graduation at the Royal College of Art, in London, the motorcycle would be powered by a 17.7 kWh battery with a capacity of 51 milliamps, capable of providing up to 348 volts of energy for the motor.

In addition to being adaptable, the model created by Zhengxuan allows the pilot – and anyone who appreciates the motorcycle – to see battery performance, radiator positioning or fenders are displayed on the parts of the motorcycle bodies through graphics.