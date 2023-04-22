Chivas de Guadalajara has shown a clear improvement in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX under the orders of Veljko Paunovic. However, it is clear that the Sacred Flock needs a level forward center to be able to take the team to the next level. Daniel Ríos, reinforcement for this season, has not lived up to expectations. Neither have Ronaldo Cisneros or Jesús ‘Tepa’ González.
Due to the strict guidelines of the club, Chivas has many problems finding reinforcements: they have to be Mexican and contribute sportingly to the project. This is even more difficult when talking about forwards, since it is a position that is not abundant in Mexican soccer.
In this context, the rojiblanca board would be thinking about the possibility of bringing back Alan Pulido, their last scoring champion. The 32-year-old striker currently plays for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, a team in which he has not performed what was expected of him.
In a recent interview with the newspaper El Universal, ‘Puligol’ was asked about the possibility of returning to Liga MX. The striker who emerged from the basic forces of Tigres left the door open to return to Mexican soccer, specifically with Chivas de Guadalajara.
“There are teams that I became very fond of. And everyone knows what it is… because important things were achieved: the scoring title, in addition to the fact that there was a lot of charisma with the people, because the people felt that I gave myself Because of them, in short, the whole team came together in a great way. I don’t close myself off from any opportunity (…) I would love to return to Chivas, but football is of moments and nothing is known. The main thing right now It’s Sporting and I’m playing, it makes me very happy”
– Alan Pulido in El Universal
In the same interview, the Tamaulipas striker did not rule out the possibility of reaching Tigres, despite the fact that he did not leave the institution on good terms.
“I would love to go back to Tigres, why not? It’s the team I grew up in, the one that trained me as a footballer and there I was able to show my level. If there is a chance, I won’t close the doors”
– Alan Pulido in interview
Pulido recently returned to activity with Sporting Kansas City after an injury that sidelined him for a year from the pitch. The contract of the Mexican striker with the MLS team expires in December 2023 and it is not known if he will renew or remain as a free agent.
