How important is it to stay 100% and get in rhythm with the bike, in MotoGP. Because otherwise there would not be this gap between Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, when last year the # 21 beat what will almost certainly become the new world champion. Forty-five seconds between the two in Austin: the Frenchman on the podium, the Italian-Brazilian sadly in 19th place despite having started six positions ahead. Evidently, even after the operation, the left knee still hurts and the holes on the Texan track certainly did not favor Morbidelli’s performance. Who is not one who seeks many excuses, but this time he wanted to make an exception: much of the gap is due precisely to the still precarious physical conditions.

“The race was very, very tough. I was not in a position to fully complete the Grand Prix because this track is really demanding for the body and I am still in the recovery phase: 20 laps here, with my condition still precarious, were really tough. At one point I just tried to get the bike to the finish“Said a tried Morbidelli after the Grand Prix of the Americas. “At the beginning of the race, when I was still able to ride, I wanted to push a little and do a few more kilometers to learn and adapt more to the bike. We got some interesting information that we can analyze in view of Misano. Next weekend is in three weeks, so I will have more time to heal and prepare. This is positive, and overall it was a good weekend. We have better understood which direction to take. Of course, the result is not what we wanted, but this Grand Prix was like a pre-season test for us“.