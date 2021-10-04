Police Police cancel collective bargaining

The police will receive additional funding of 30 million euros in the autumn 2021 supplementary budget.

The police the need for co-operation negotiations has disappeared, police said on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance saysthat it adopted its proposal for a fourth amending budget on Monday.

An increase of EUR 30 million is proposed in the police budget to secure police operations, the ministry says.

Police announced last week that it will have to cut its staff by 200 to 250 person-years if its funding for next year is not secured.

The increase in police budgets will make it possible for the police not to have to start co-operation negotiations next year, which were previously considered necessary and related to the number of staff.

“The police are now focusing on operational planning for 2022 so that the police achieve the target of 7,500 person-years in accordance with the government program and are able to maintain their operational activities at the current level,” the Chief of Police Seppo Kolehmainen says in a press release.

Police funding has sparked widespread political debate in recent weeks. The opposition party, the Coalition Party, said in Tuesday’s budget debate last Tuesday that it would make an intermediate issue unless police funding is secured.

The police the bulletin states that earlier in the budget debate, the government decided to increase funding for police operations by a total of eur 10.6 million for 2022.

Resources are allocated to operational activities. This means, for example, increasing police visibility in areas with the weakest service levels, such as sparsely populated areas.

In addition, the operating conditions of the police’s national anti-trafficking task force and network will be secured, police say.