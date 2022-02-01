On the first day of the three dedicated to test drivers, rookies and teams with concessions, it was Raul Fernandez (KTM Tech3) who finished as a leader in 2’00.898, confirming the immediate feeling with the premier class already seen in the end-of-season tests. At the end of the second day it was the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales to rise to the top of the list of times, scoring a promising one 1’59.833, a time still far from the pole of 2019 – the last time the MotoGP bikes raced on Malaysian soil before the pandemic -, scored by Fabio Quartararo in 1’58.303. Behind Vinales two Italian riders, Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46).

As we learn from the Spaniards of TodocircuitoAprilia set its best time in the last half hour of the 8 hours on the track, in a session characterized by heat – which also reached 60 ° on the asphalt during the day. For Vinales it was an opportunity for a direct comparison between last year’s bike and the 2022 prototype, completing a total of 49 laps. Michele Pirro’s work on Ducati instead focused on long runs and the comparison of two GP22 models with different aerodynamics. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) raised the white flag instead, struggling with intestinal problems that forced him to stay in the hotel.