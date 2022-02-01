The facility, where Schumi grew up, was in danger of disappearing to make room for a mine for the extraction of lignite. An agreement between the track and the energy company Rwe saved the track, also allowing it to modernize and aim high

From the races of the very young Michael Schumacher to the risk of demolition. The last few years have proved particularly difficult for the Erftlandring circuit, a kart track near Kerpen-Manheim. Here the future seven-time F1 world champion honed his talent, also becoming the owner of the center. Then the difficulties arose, with the risk of disappearing in the face of the birth of a lignite mine opened nearby. Now, however, the possibility of hosting World kart races is being evaluated.

THREAT – The dangers arose in 2016, when the energy company Rwe bought land in the surrounding area to extract lignite from the Hambach forest. Furthermore, in January 2018, an offer of compensation had also arrived to be able to annex the circuit as well. Then, two years later, the expansion stopped in the face of protests from environmentalists. To definitively save the Erftlandring track, a lease agreement came about after an agreement between the management of the kart track and Rwe itself, which ensures the permanence at the site. See also Manchester United goes for Emiliano Martínez and would pay a fortune for his signing

REBIRTH – Now the dream is to bring the Karting World Championship back to Kerpen. The last time this event took place was in 2001 and very young talents had performed on the track, among which two future F1 champions stood out: Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. Without forgetting that the legend of Sebastian Vettel was also born on this track. The president of the karting club, Gerhard Noack, explained the terms of the agreement to the local newspaper Kolner Express: “We have entered into a lease agreement with Rwe for ten years, with an option for another five. We will be able to invest the money from the sale in the necessary renovation.” The first touch-up will be made to the access roads to the circuit, the asphalt of the track and the curbs. The Erftlandring is back to dreaming.

February 1, 2022

