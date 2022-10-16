Francesco Bagnaia takes the lead in the world standings thanks to the third place obtained at Phillip Island in the Australian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The Ducati rider succumbed to Alex Rins and Marc Marquez in the final, but with Fabio Quartararo out he preferred to collect 16 very heavy points.

El Diablo started well, but soon ended up in the belly of the group making a mistake in Turn-4 and collapsing to 22nd position. Climbed up to 15th, he then lost the front in Turn-2.

Difficult day for Aleix Espargarò, who finished in ninth position and sees Aprilia’s dream world go away. Marco Bezzecchi is mathematically the rookie of the year with two races to spare.

MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after Australian GP

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 233 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 219 3 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 208 4 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 191 5 Jack Miller Ducati 179 6 Brad Binder KTM 160 7 Johann Zarco Ducati 159 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 136 9 Jorge Martin Ducati 135 10 Miguel Oliveira KTM 135 11 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 122 12 Luca Marini Ducati 111 13 Marc Marquez Honda 104 14 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 93 15 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 16 Pol Espargaró Honda 54 17 Alex Marquez Honda 50 18 TakaakiNakagami Honda 46 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 32 20 Fabio By Giannantonio Ducati 23 21 Andrew Dovizioso Yamaha 15 22 Darryn Binder Yamaha 12 23 Remy Gardner KTM 10 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 9 25 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 6 26 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia