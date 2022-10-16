Francesco Bagnaia takes the lead in the world standings thanks to the third place obtained at Phillip Island in the Australian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The Ducati rider succumbed to Alex Rins and Marc Marquez in the final, but with Fabio Quartararo out he preferred to collect 16 very heavy points.
El Diablo started well, but soon ended up in the belly of the group making a mistake in Turn-4 and collapsing to 22nd position. Climbed up to 15th, he then lost the front in Turn-2.
Difficult day for Aleix Espargarò, who finished in ninth position and sees Aprilia’s dream world go away. Marco Bezzecchi is mathematically the rookie of the year with two races to spare.
MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after Australian GP
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|233
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|219
|3
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|208
|4
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|191
|5
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|179
|6
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|160
|7
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|159
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|136
|9
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|135
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|135
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|122
|12
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|111
|13
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|104
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|93
|15
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|77
|16
|Pol Espargaró
|Honda
|54
|17
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|50
|18
|TakaakiNakagami
|Honda
|46
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|32
|20
|Fabio By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|23
|21
|Andrew Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|15
|22
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|10
|24
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|9
|25
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|6
|26
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|2
|27
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
