The son of Roman Solomko, a person involved in the case of blowing up the Crimean bridge, confirmed his detention

The son of the defendant in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge Roman Solomko Maxim, who lives in the Kherson region, confirmed the detention of his father. Writes about it RIA News.

He noted that he did not believe in his father’s involvement in undermining the bridge. Maxim called the current situation in which his father found himself a “set-up.”

Bad news. Few people believe that he is involved … This is such nonsense Maxim Solomkoson of the detainee in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

According to Maxim, his father went to the Crimea on October 8-9. He explained that Roman Solomko traveled to Georgia, where he dealt with the customs declaration, hired a broker and left the country. “He had to leave money there, we officially left our documents from companies … We officially submitted everything, we officially brought all this to our company,” Maxim concluded, noting that he “simply has no words from this whole situation.”

Neighbors described the detainee as a busy person

Roman Solomko’s acquaintances also commented on the situation. So, neighbors from a nearby cottage characterized Roman as a busy person. They said that the man was constantly on the road, it was difficult to find him at home. At the same time, he used to be friendly, but after the conflict over the demarcation of the site, when Roman built a garage, communication ceased. Another neighbor noted that she had not seen Roman for a long time and noted that the Solomkos live apart. “They are rich and we are not very rich, they are young and we are old,” she said.

In addition, the foreman, who is in charge of repairs in the detainee’s cottage, interviewed by the agency’s correspondent, added that he last saw the owner of the house on October 10. After that, he kept in touch with Roman’s wife Irina. The interlocutor of the publication said that his customer owns an agricultural company. “The maximum I know is that he traveled to the Crimea and made arrangements to bring grain from here to there, from there goods here…,” shared the foreman.

Investigation of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge completed

On October 12, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia completed its investigation into the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. She found out that the organizer of the explosion was the head of military intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.

The FSB also revealed the route of sending the explosive device. According to the FSB of Russia, the organizers of the terrorist attack camouflaged the explosive device in rolls with a construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kilograms and shipped in early August from the seaport of Odessa to the Bulgarian Ruse under contract No. 02/08/2022 between Baltex Capital SA ( Ruse) and Translogistic UA LLC (Kyiv).

On October 13, the Kyiv District Court of Simferopol arrested five defendants in the criminal case on the explosion on the Crimean bridge. The suspects Artem Azatyan, Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zloba and Artur Terchanyan were taken into custody until December 8.

The explosion on the bridge across the Kerch Strait occurred on the morning of October 8. As a result of the explosion of the truck, several spans of the bridge for road transport were destroyed. According to the latest data, four people were killed, several more were missing.

In Crimea, the movement of goods through the Kerch ferry was limited

On October 12, the movement of goods through the Kerch ferry crossing was restricted in Crimea. The corresponding decision was made by the Ministry of Transport of the peninsula. So far, the cargo that has fallen under the restrictions will be transported from the Russian mainland to the Crimea and back via an alternative land route, the department explained.

Acting Minister of Transport of Crimea Nikolai Lukashenko said that four more ferries were launched in Kerch. He explained that the ferry heading to Kerch was a railway ferry, it was being converted to transport cars.