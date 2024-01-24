Bagnaia chasing the hat trick

With the presentation of the official team in Madonna di Campiglio, Ducati kicked off the 2024 MotoGP season, with the – not hidden – objective of repeating itself and putting all its opponents in line once again.

And so 'Pecco' Bagnaia he will try to win his third consecutive riders' championship, a feat achieved in the MotoGP era only by two legends such as Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. The Spaniard himself will be one of the main antagonists of the champion from Chivasso, but Jorge Martin should not be underestimated, who was able to compete with him for the title until the last race in Valencia.

Renewal in sight?

During the press conference following the presentation event, Bagnaia was asked for a joke about contract expiring at the end of 2024: “At a contractual level, apart from Binder and Marini they are all expiring. Personally we'll see, but a future still dressed in red would be beautiful. I don't deny that we are negotiating and the goal of both parties is to stay together.”

In short, the chances that Ducati will shorten the time to immediately block the Piedmontese champion are very high: “My manager is here, you can ask him”, Bagnaia joked, pointing to Gianluca Falcioni. In any case 'Pecco' seems very focused on next season: “I won't make the mistake of underestimating my opponents. My ambition is to do the best possible and I am aware that if we work well, the results will come.”