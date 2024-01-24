Juva | A flurry of accidents on the mirrored five-lane road in Juva – one seriously injured

Rescue and clearing work will cause traffic problems in the morning.

Slippery there have been several traffic accidents on a short stretch of highway 5 on Wednesday morning in Juva.

Firefighter on duty Ville Tuovinen The Etelä Savo rescue service says that between 7:30 and 8:30 in the morning, there have been three separate traffic accidents on the five-way road near Juva. One person has been seriously injured.

According to Tuovinen, the surface of the bypass has been like a mirror in the area.

