The news had been in the air for a while and Motorsport.com had anticipated it last Thursday, but today the official announcement arrives: Alex Marquez has renewed with the Gresini team. The Spanish rider will remain in the Faenza team for another two years, having signed a two-year contract that ties him to the Ducati satellite team until 2026.

Nadia Padovani’s team has a contract with Borgo Panigale to supply bikes until 2025, but the renewal with the Spanish rider suggests mutual trust on all fronts. Alex, who arrived in Gresini last year, immediately made a good impression, taking two wins in the Sprint (Silverstone and Sepang) and stepping onto the podium, redeeming himself after the difficult years in Honda.

“Continuing in Gresini was my main goal,” Marquez said in the release. “Since I landed in this reality my target has been to consistently finish close to the best, and that is something I have not achieved yet. The start of the season has not been as we hoped, but the team is strong and I know where we can get to. So simply thank Nadia for the trust and I am sure that we will repay you soon with some celebratory pineapple pizza”.

The step of winning the race is still missing, which in 2024 is complicated due to a difficult adaptation to the GP23, but the two-year renewal lays the foundations for growth for both the driver and the team, whose goal was to keep both drivers for 2025.

With Marc the attempt failed, but, as Michele Masini had anticipated in an interview given to Motorsport.com, the desire to continue with Alex for the motivation and the desire to do well led to signing an agreement that will last until 2026.

“Alex is our protégé,” says Nadia Padovani. “Since he arrived two years ago now, the harmony between him and the team has immediately been incredible and has consolidated race after race. We know what his potential is, he has already demonstrated it and he just needs continuity. Renewing with him was an obvious move on our part because we are aware of his value on and off the track. The results will come again this year, I’m absolutely sure of it.”

Once Alex Marquez’s renewal has been confirmed, it will remain to be seen who his teammate will be next year. With the move of his brother Marc to the official Ducati team, a seat becomes available in Gresini and many rumors have been circulating: from Fermin Aldeguer to… Toprak Razgatlioglu. We will find out on the next episode of “Gresini Racing Films”.