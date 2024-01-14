To spend a good and relaxing vacation, most people think of the beach, but those who want a different touch to enjoy the sun and the sea will find in a peculiar beach in the United States the answer, well The sand is purple.

There are thousands of destinations around the world that surprise with their special characteristics, and this is the case of Pfeiffer Beach is located on the Big Sur coast of California and offers a different landscape since its sand has purple tones.

This is perhaps not the best beach to lie on the sand and watch the sea, but it will undoubtedly be a great experience because It is full of winding roads and cliffs that provide spectacular postcards of the Pacific. It should even be mentioned that those who wish to visit it must be careful and follow all the recommendations because it is usually an area where storms cause landslides.

Why does this California beach have purple sand?

Those who are determined to experience this curious purple sand You should know that it attracts visitors from all over the world and that until now scientists have not been able to fully confirm the reason for its hues, although the most popular theory is that the color comes from particles of manganese garnet stones lodged in the hills.

Pfeiffer Beach, California

On the other hand, it is important to mention that The shade of the sand varies depending on the time of year you visit. However, after passing the complex driveway you will surely not be disappointed, as the views are spectacular.

And once there, contemplating the sand and photographing it will not be the only thing to enjoy, the waves are known by surfers from all over the world and It can be the start to explore Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. Towards the afternoon many people gather to capture the light that flows through Keyhole Rock.

Pfeiffer Beach, California Photo: californiabeaches.com

Pfeiffer Beach It is located about two and a half hours by car south of San Francisco and almost six hours from Los Angeles.