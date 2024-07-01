Tragedy in Fasano, falls into elevator shaft in a building: 25-year-old woman dies

A 25-year-old woman died in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, after falling into an elevator shaft in a building on Via Piave.



The victim, who was on the fourth floor, asked for the elevator but after opening the door she fell into the void, as according to an initial reconstruction, the cabin would not have risen. The firefighters are on site to recover the young woman’s body, together with the Carabinieri of the Fasano company, the Fasano Local Police and the 118 health workers. We are waiting for the Deputy Prosecutor on duty. The tragedy occurred inside a public housing building owned by Arca Nord. The victim, according to initial rumors, worked in some B&Bs in the area where she was responsible for cleaning.