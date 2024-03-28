Franco Morbidelli experienced a complicated Portuguese Grand Prix despite the step forward made aboard the GP24. Qualifying 17th, the Roman finished the race in 18th position after a contact on the first lap with Joan Mir, who objected to the Pramac rider's conduct.

Morbidelli's move from Yamaha to Ducati was enormously affected by the accident he had in a training session in Portimao this winter and which forced him to miss all winter testing. Thus, the Pramac rider claims that he is not yet able to ride the GP24 instinctively, but he thinks too much about the process.

“What I miss now on the bike is the knowledge and freedom to do things instinctively,” he said. “I have to think too much about how to insert the devices, on the level of the gears, which is different from what I was used to. I'm overthinking things and not focusing on maximizing driving. But that's what happens when you don't have miles on your back. We miss this.”

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Morbidelli refused to draw comparisons between Yamaha and Ducati out of respect, but said he was impressed that his pace at Portimao was enough to be in the top eight despite the limitations. “I don't want to make comparisons because it wouldn't be fair, in my opinion,” he said when asked to compare the M1 with the GP24. “I want to remain a gentleman.”

“What I can say is that I feel good with this bike, very good. If we look at the pace even in the race, riding without freedom and thinking about too many things, it was still good and would have been enough to get sixth or seventh. This is the most striking aspect and I was impressed by it. I feel very good about the package and feel it has so much potential. It's a matter of getting used to being on the bike as much as possible and in the shortest time possible to get the maximum potential out of the bike, which I'm not doing yet,” she concluded.