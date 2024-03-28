Holy Thursday Mass 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the celebration with Pope Francis, in Coena Domini, today 28 March, time, what time

Where to see the Holy Thursday Mass (in Coena Domini) live on TV and in streaming? Easter is now near and with the Mass of Holy Thursday 2024 the Easter Triduum officially begins. An important celebration with which we remember the institution of the Eucharist and the priesthood, with Jesus who established the Church, bride of Christ, at the Last Supper. But where to see the Mass of Holy Thursday 2024 today March 28th with Pope Francis live on TV and in streaming? What is the time and channel? The Pontiff presided over the Holy Chrism Mass of Holy Thursday at 9.30 this morning, with the priests of the diocese of Rome, as Bishop of the Capital. The time of the Holy Thursday Mass (in Coena Domini), which celebrates the Last Supper of Jesus, is scheduled for 4 pm. Pope Francis goes to a prison for the traditional and evocative washing of the feet.

On TV

The evening Mass of Holy Thursday, “The Lord's Supper”, at 4pm, is broadcast live on TV2000. Pope Francis goes to the Rebibbia Women's Prison in Rome to privately celebrate the Mass in Cœna Domini, meet inmates and workers of the facility and carry out the ritual of the Washing of the Feet. As usual, therefore, the Pontiff will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper of the Lord in a symbolic place and will not preside over the solemn Mass in Coena Domini in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano. The channel published by the CEI is visible on button 28 of digital terrestrial, on button 157 of the Sky decoder and on channel 18 of the Tivùsat satellite platform. A live broadcast on Rai or Mediaset channels is therefore not planned.

Mass Holy Thursday 2024 Lord's Supper live streaming

Not just TV. The celebration will also be visible in live streaming on the website TV2000, which allows you to follow the broadcaster's various programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone. Furthermore, you can follow everything via the Vatican News channels, below is the live broadcast from their YouTube channel.

Easter 2024: appointments on TV

Holy Week, which culminates in the Easter of Jesus' Resurrection, is the most important week of the year for Catholics. With Holy Thursday the Easter Triduum begins which leads us to contemplate and relive the Passion, death and Resurrection of the Lord. After the Chrism Mass on Thursday morning in St. Peter's with the renewal of the promises of the priests and the blessing of the sacred oils, Pope Francis goes to the Rebibbia Women's Prison in Rome at 4 pm to celebrate the Mass in Cœna in private Domini, meet inmates and operators of the facility and carry out the ritual of foot washing. As usual, therefore, the Pontiff will celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper of the Lord in a symbolic place and will not preside over the solemn Mass in Coena Domini in the cathedral of Rome, the Basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano.

Good Friday we contemplate the Passion and death of Jesus. Double appointment for the Pope. At 5pm Pope Francis will preside over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord in St. Peter's Basilica. Then, at 9.15pm, the traditional ritual of the Via Crucis between the torches of the faithful and the arches of the Colosseum, which will be broadcast live on Rai 1. On Saturday 30 March Pope Francis will preside over the solemn Easter Vigil at 7.30pm in St. Peter's Square. On March 31st, Easter Sunday, appointment at 10 am with the Mass from St. Peter's Basilica for the Resurrection of the Lord. At 12 the Pontiff will impart the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing from the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica.