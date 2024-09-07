by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bastianini, another comeback

Another imperfect qualification will force Aeneas Bastianini to the comeback. That comeback that the Beast obtained in the Sprint at Misano, but the fourth place and the top-3 missed out on are not enough for the Ducati rider, who would have wanted more from this Saturday at home.

The #23, who started from eighth place, recovered four positions in 13 laps and is a candidate for a podium tomorrow. Having to go against the flow every time, however, does not please the future GasGas rider.

Bastianini’s words

“The podium was close by, but I didn’t have much time to study Franco because he was always a bit far away. The last laps I managed to stay more or less at my pace while he dropped a bit. I tried at the Oak but I knew it might not work out.“, this is the comment to Sky Sports MotoGP regarding the overtaking attempt at the end of the Sprint, which however Bastianini was unable to complete by going wide.

“It’s time to shake up Saturday mornings. Here in the morning we improved a bit but we didn’t get what we could have gotten. In qualifying the time had to be done straight away, then on the second outing I suffered with the front and I went into crisis, I couldn’t push too hard“, he concluded. “Starting eighth is definitely better than 14th like in Aragón, but to do that little bit more you have to start further up the field.“.