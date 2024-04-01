By omissions, the mayor Of the municipality of Taxco, Warrior, Mario Figueroaaccuses the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerreroas well as the state government of lynching of alleged Camila's murderers8 year old girl.

Through a video on social networks, the municipal president of TaxcoMario Figueroa, blamed the state government and the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero of omissions.

According to the mayor of Taxcofrom 10:00 a.m., just two hours after the start of the demonstration on March 28 to demand justice for the Camila's femicideasked for “urgent support” from the Guerrero government.

“I requested the urgent support of the State for dialogue and containing the protesters, the answer was null “, assured the emecista, against the Morenista government of the state.

Mario Figueroa He highlighted that despite noticing that the demonstration was increasing in tone because they had not yet issued arrest warrants for the alleged Camila's murderersAt 1:00 p.m., they had not yet been arrested.

Residents of Taxco entered the house where the suspects in Camila's feminicide were and lynched them.

“The The State Attorney General's Office had not released the arrest warrant of the alleged perpetrators, nor the search warrant of the home where they were barricaded,” he added.

“Given the heat of the demonstrations, the anger, the pain and the lack of response from the State Attorney General's Office, the protesters chose to enter the home perpetuating the facts that we all already know ”.

Until now, the woman who was identified as the alleged Camila's kidnapperwas lynched by the inhabitants of Taxco due to the slowness of the authorities at the three levels of government, and died from her injuries.

Funeral of Camila, nicknamed “Princess Camilla”.

Before the lynching, José “N”, a taxi driver who revealed where the Camila's lifeless bodywas arrestedwho according to the mayor, was the “man who was carrying the black bag where the minor was presumably extracted.”

So far, two more people have been detained, who are Axel “N” and a minor whose identity is withheld.

Camila, an 8-year-old girl, was murdered after going to her best friend's house, who was her neighbor, so the suspects in her femicide are her neighbors.