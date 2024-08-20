An exciting duel

The GP24 brought to the track by Ducati This season has been a great step forward compared to the past, as demonstrated by theobvious superiority compared to all the others shown by ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. The bike is evidently liked by both of the brand’s top riders, who, not by chance, shared 9 of the 11 Sunday races, 7 of the 11 Sprints and 6 of the 11 pole positions.

The gap between the two rivals is just 5 points and many hope that the world duel can reach the final stages of the championship. The difference will be made by the details and mental strength, with Bagnaia and Martin who clearly seem a cut above their opponents, as demonstrated in Austria.

Lorenzo’s thoughts

Asked by the Spaniards of Dazn on the Red Bull Ring weekend, Jorge Lorenzo he explained: “Bagnaia and Martin are two very different riders, but with very similar speed and driving characteristics. They brake very hard, they both like to drive races, they are very consistent in their times. When two drivers are so similar, it’s the little things that make the difference.

The emotional aspect gives a great advantage and at the moment Peccoas seen in the last two years and after observing some mistakes of Martin, it’s better. Jorge had started the world championship strong, but little by little he lost the big advantage he had after 3-4 races. The work with the psychologist improved him, but Pecco also improved his defects, between the explosiveness in the single lap and the Sprint. Jorge still has a long way to go emotionally to be as cold and calculating as Pecco“concluded the three-time MotoGP world champion.