TV ratings Monday 19 August 2024: audience and share of yesterday’s programs

TV RATINGS – What was the plan most viewed in TV from last night, Monday 19th August 2024? On Rai 1 Nero a metà was broadcast. On Rai 2 CSI. On Rai 3 La grande opera. On Rete 4 Vi presento Joe Black. On Canale 5 Zelig. On Italia 1 Chicago PD. But who had the highest TV ratings? Monday 19th August 2024? Below is all the data that will be released starting at 10 am.