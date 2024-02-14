Since the beginning of the current federal governmentit was said that one of the great purposes of the fourth transformation is “Leave no one behind and leave no one out.”

In this sense, much has been done regarding the vindication of the rights of the most disadvantaged peopleamong them Indigenous villages.

Thus, one of the initiatives presented by our President, Andrés Manuel López Obradorlast February 5, has to do with the vindication of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples which, for many years, have been neglected by the authorities, especially during the neoliberal period.

This initiative, which in summary aims to recognize as subjects of public law the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peopleshas a lot of substance because the status before the law changes from being subjects of public interest to being recognized in their full right as indigenous peoples.

This initiative reinforces the programs that have been established since 2018 in terms of improving production and productivity, infrastructure, rights, support for education and the comprehensive well-being of indigenous peoples, with the aim of improving living conditions. life and achieve comprehensive equality for these populations in our country.

That is, it is about strengthening a development model that is respectful of indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and their habitat that seeks to correct and not exacerbate inequalities and that is a defender of what is a reality in our country, such as cultural diversity.

It is important to comment that as a diagnosis that gives rise to this initiative, facts are presented such as that, in 2018, the indigenous and Afro-Mexican population was among those with the highest levels of poverty since, according to the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, almost 7 million indigenous people lacked access to basic housing services and of the total of 623 municipalities with 40% indigenous population, 224 had very high marginalization and 321 had high marginalization.

Today, as a result of the social programs of the current government and according to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, while in 2016 78.6% of the indigenous population was in poverty, by 2022, it will be reduced to 68.9%. % thus decreasing by 9.7%.

In the same way, this comparative study of the years 2016 and 2022 indicates that income poverty was reduced by 9.5% of those who were below the poverty line.

Thus, the initiative presented by our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aims to increase the pace in terms of the rights and well-being of the indigenous and Afro-Mexican population in our country, with full respect for their customs and forms of organization and culture.

In Mexico, with the solidarity that characterizes us, it is evident that these are times to continue advancing along the path of equality for all and that the debt we owe to the indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples must be remedied for true progress with justice.

More from the same author: