The promoters of the MotoGP world champion have practically drawn up the provisional calendar for the 2022 season, which will consist of 21 appointments, four of which in Spain, which maintains its traditional Grand Prix: Jerez, Barcelona, ​​Aragon and Valencia.

The World Championship will start, as usual, in Qatar and the first news will arrive at the second round, which will be held for the first time at the Mandalika circuit, in Indonesia, where one of the pre-season tests will also be staged. Argentina, after two years of absence due to the pandemic, will return as the third race of the year, back to back with Austin at the start of aprilia.

MotoGP will land in Europe in Portimao on 24 April, which therefore enters the calendar after having been a “stopgap” in the two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Italian Grand Prix, at Mugello, is scheduled for the weekend of 29 May. On July 10th there will be the debut of the World Championship at the KimyRing, home of the Finnish Grand Prix, on which the homologation of the track is still pending.

After the summer break, it will resume at Silverstone on 7 August, while on 4 September the second Italian stage will be staged in Misano. The races will then continue in Europe until 18 September, in Aragon, which will open a hat-trick which will also include the Japanese and Thai Grand Prix, ready to return after two years of hiatus.

Same goes for Australia and Malaysia, which will be in “back to back” on 16 and 23 October. As mentioned, the season will end with the return to Europe, as per tradition in Valencia, on the weekend of 6 November.

MotoGP 2022: the provisional calendar