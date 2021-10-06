Rome – The umpteenth episode of the soap opera on wheeled benches at school, a solution imagined to manage the return of students safely after the first wave of the coronavirus emergency, may have a happy ending. They cost 119 million, but we’ve hardly ever seen them: the casters flopped long before the last case exploded in recent days. When General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo would have ordered their retreat because they would not respect the fire prevention regulations.

Today the Minister of Education Bianchi announced the extent to which they will be replaced: “The extraordinary commissioner Figliuolo has taken actions to withdraw the desks found to be unsuitable and the Ministry of Education has allocated resources for the institutions that have to complete the provision of school furnishings”. This is his response in the Chamber to the Chamber to a question about the recent withdrawal of school furniture purchased by the previous commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency. “The Ministry of Education will continue to follow the story carefully to assist schools in solving any difficulties for the resumption of teaching activities that have returned to normal.”

Between chicken coop classes and classrooms too small for the anti Covid distance meter, the wheels had not in fact gone down to many political forces. From the critical start with this solution, which turned out to be a wrong investment for the school managers who requested them, even if the president of the National Presidi Association himself, Antonello Giannelli, intervening in the debate clarified: “They were not imposed by ‘high: the investments were made according to the requests ». Those over 100 million for a solution that has improved and is improving alternative teaching and not the traditional one, that is ad hoc benches for laboratories or extra lessons and not for everyday ones, have revived controversy for months. The last one precisely because of the question of non-respected fire prevention regulations, lit up by Matteo Renzi during the presentation of his book “Controcorrente” in Parma: “One hundred and ten thousand wheelbases bought by the previous government and then not used because they do not comply with the regulations fire prevention. What a shame! Will anyone pay for this scandal? Why do the other parties not want the commission of inquiry on Covid purchases? ».

The answers were not long in coming, but the solution had to be found in another investment for the replacement. Another chapter of the wheeled benches that many had already called «a useless expense». And in recent months it has not even for a moment approached the possibility of opening the classrooms for the return of the students, the real need for which they had received the endorsement from the Government.

Common lines for school quarantines

Meanwhile, the minister also spoke about quarantines at school, for which common lines are ready: “The shared protocol will be aimed at regulating homogeneously on the national territory the management of contacts in Covid-19 cases and quarantine measures in the school environment so as to reach a common regulation throughout the national territory. We are aware that ensuring widespread tracking means limiting viral circulation within the school. For this reason, the preparation and implementation of a screening plan of the school population and, for this purpose, has been authorized an expense of 100 million euros»Declared Bianchi. Who added: “In addition to providing the necessary resources, we have defined, in close collaboration with the Regions and with experts, a Plan for monitoring the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 intended for primary and lower secondary schools, in order to monitor, through a “network of sentinel schools”, the spread of the virus in the school environment even with asymptomatic subjects ».

The plan provides for salivary molecular tests conducted, on a voluntary basis, on pupils aged 6-14 in primary and lower secondary schools in Italy. The “sentinel schools” they will be indicated by the regional health authorities in collaboration with the Regional School Offices. The campaign involves 55,000 pupils every 15 days and is supported by the Commissarial Structure: “As regards the management of subjects tested positive for infection or suspected cases in the school environment, the guidelines and protocols adopted and updated with ordinance of the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Minister of Education. The indications of the Prevention Departments on the basis of the procedures defined by the respective Region or Autonomous Province, the provisions of the Health Authorities and, lastly, the circular of the Ministry of Health of 11 August last, outline the reference framework for the quarantine period. and isolation “he concluded.