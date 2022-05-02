MotoGP does not really have moments of respite in the 2022 season. As soon as the Spanish Grand Prix was closed, with the return to victory of Pecco Bagnaia, the riders of the premier class immediately returned to the track at Jerez de la Frontera for one of the very few days of racing. collective tests that they will have available this season.

The day is colder than yesterday, but the times for the moment are not bad at all, because Johann Zarco’s Ducati was hoisted in front of everyone, with the Frenchman who came close to breaking the wall of 1. ’37 “with a 1’37” 136.

In his wake is Brad Binder’s KTM, behind by 158 thousandths, and in the garage of the Austrian manufacturer it seems that there may be a lot of material to try, given that in the last few races the trend has started to be decidedly less brilliant than the start. seasonal.

Third time for the world leader Fabio Quartararo, with Yamaha that should have brought a new swingarm aimed at trying to find a little more grip, since the engine, the real weak point of the M1, is unfortunately frozen until the end of the season.

Fourth place for Pol Espargaro’s Honda and at HRC work is being done intensely especially on the side of Marc Marquez’s garage, currently 11th with 32 laps to his credit. The eight-time champion is trying in every way to build the feeling with the new RC213V and between the various tests he also used the old aerodynamic guise.

Always talking about Honda, we must point out the bad fall suffered by Takaaki Nakagami at turn 1, which also led to the exposure of the red flag because the Honda LCR rider hit the airfences. The Japanese is fine, but he will be transferred to Barcelona for tests because he feels pain in the ligament of his left knee.

In fifth position we find Jack Miller’s Ducati, while that of Bagnaia is only in tenth place, six tenths off. The Piedmontese, however, should not turn too much today, in order to preserve the right shoulder that he squeezed enough in yesterday’s race.

Ahead of him are the two Suzukis, looking for a better feeling with the front after the difficulties encountered over the weekend: at the moment Joan Mir is in sixth position, while Alex Rins is in eighth. Among them is Aleix Espargaro, looking for clutch solutions to improve the start, which seems to be the only true Achilles heel of the RS-GP at the moment.

Today it is not excluded that he and his teammate Maverick Vinales may also get on the laboratory bike that test rider Lorenzo Savadori used over the weekend. In the morning, however, the rider from Roses also crashed at turn 7, fortunately without any particular consequences.

The times at 13