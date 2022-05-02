Oligarch Oleg Tinkov is the founder of one of the largest Russian banks which was worth nine billion dollars in November. Then last month he criticized the invasion of Ukraine on Instagram and the Kremlin did not forgive him. In the aftermath of the post, he threatened the institute’s managers and forced him to sell 35% of the bank he founded without even negotiating the price. In an interview with the New York Times from a secret location because of “life threatening”, Tinkov says that many oligarchs think like him about the war but “are afraid to speak out” because of the consequences on their lifestyles and wallets.

To take over 35% of Tcs Group Holding, the company that controls the Russian banking group Tinkoff of businessman Oleg Tinkov, the Interros group, the company founded by Vladimir Potanin who is considered as one of the Russian oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Interros group, reads the note released by the company according to the Russian news agency Tass, «has acquired 35% of Tcs Group Holding, the parent company of the Russian group Tinkoff. The transaction received the green light from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation ”. “We expect – commented Potanin – that the participation of Interros as a new shareholder in the capital of TCS Group will allow us to give a good impetus for the further development of the Tinkoff group and create added value for all shareholders and provide an even more modern and of high quality for its customers “. Tinkov, for his part, reports Tass, said he was proud of having “built the best bank in the country from scratch”: “it is the best digital bank in the world and is based in Russia. Now is the time to retire and take care of your health and family. ” According to Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff, the agreement with Interros opens a new page in the history of the Tinkoff Group: “Our management remains committed to the values ​​of Tinkoff and is motivated for the long-term development of the group’s business. and further growth in its capitalization, ”Bliznyuk emphasizes.