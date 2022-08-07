This 2022 the new Traffic law has come into force, which has toughened some infractions, such as practices that divert the attention of drivers. Distractions have been the main cause of fatal accidents since 2016. For this reason, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has increased the points to be removed with a very widespread and very dangerous behavior: driving with a mobile phone in hand.

Thus, the DGT has an impact with the new law on the use of basic safety elements and from now on not wearing a seatbelt is sanctioned with one more point on the driver’s license. And it is that the data leaves figures that are still worrying: 1 in 4 deaths in traffic accidents still does not use a seat belt, according to the DGT. They also take away one more point if you overtake cyclists without keeping the minimum separation of 1.5 meters, or get in their way.

On the other hand, Traffic wanted to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles with the launch of an environmental policy “with express references to episodes of high pollution and low emission zones”. With the aim that users are obliged to protect it, now throwing objects that can cause fires and accidents will be more penalized.

The tightening of these offenses is added to other measures, such as the modernization of vehicle technology with the ISA intelligent speed assistant. Or changes to the speed limit when cars and motorcycles overtake other vehicles.

Violations that take away more points



– Driving with a level of alcohol greater than 0.50 mg/l exhaled air: 6 points and a fine of 1,000 euros

– Driving with a rate higher than 0.30 mg/l in expired air if you are a professional or a driver with a license that is less than 2 years old, 6 points and a fine of 1,000 euros

– Driving with a rate between 0.25 and 0.50 mg/l: 4 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Driving with a rate between 0.15 and 30 mg/l, for professional drivers and drivers with a license for less than 2 years: 4 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Driving with the presence of drugs in the body: 6 points and a fine of 1,000 euros

– Refusal to take alcohol or drug tests: 6 points and a fine of 1,000 euros

– Driving recklessly, driving in the wrong direction, or participating in unauthorized races or competitions: 6 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Driving vehicles that have radar inhibitors, speedometers or any other similar device installed: 6 points and a fine of 6,000 euros

– For professional drivers, exceeding driving time by more than 50% or reducing rest time by more than 50%: 6 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Manipulating or collaborating in the manipulation of tachographs or speed limiters: 6 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Holding a mobile phone in your hand while driving: 6 points (previously 3) and a fine of 200 euros

– Throwing objects onto the road that could cause fires and accidents: 6 points (previously 4) and a 500-euro fine

– Not stopping at a stop sign, not giving preference to a give way or skipping a red light: 4 points and a fine of 200 euros

– Make dangerous or improper overtaking: 4 points and 200 euros fine

– Overtaking cyclists without respecting the minimum separation of 1.5 meters, or hindering their progress: 6 points (before 4) and a 200-euro fine

– Not respecting the signals and indications of the agents of the authority or of the variable message panels: 4 points and 200 euros of fine

– Not keeping the safety distance: 4 points and a fine of 200 euros

– Not using or using the seat belt, helmet or child restraint system improperly 4 points (previously 3) and a 200 euro fine

– Driving without having the appropriate driving license or permit: 4 points and a fine of 500 euros

– Driving with a suspended license or prohibited from using the vehicle you are driving: 4 points and a fine of 200 euros

– Driving in reverse on highways and expressways: 4 points and a fine of 200 euros

– Carry out an illegal U-turn: 3 points and 200 euros fine

– Driving with helmets or headphones, carrying the mobile between the helmet and the head, manually manipulating the navigator or using the mobile (as long as it is not with the hands-free system): 3 points and a fine of 200 euros

– Driving vehicles that have radar detection mechanisms or cinemometers: 3 points and a fine of 200 euros